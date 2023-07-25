Oppo K11 5G To Launch On 25 July; Check Specs, Design, and Price

Know all the details about Oppo K11 5G smartphone
(Image: iStock)
OPPO is all set for the launch of its new K11 5G smartphone. The company confirmed the launch of its new K-series smartphone on July 25. The K11 5G will be on sale in China after its launch. OPPO has released a few teasers that showcased key specifications and features of the upcoming K11 5G.
The teaser confirms the design, battery specifications, and other details of the smartphone. The device has the company’s fastest charging device available. Let’s take a look at the OPPO K11 5G specifications, features, and other details.
K11 5G will come with a 5000mAh battery supported by 100W fast charging.
The company claims that K11 can be charged from 1-100 percent in 26 minutes.
The battery and charging of the new smartphone are of standard quality. The company claims that the phone will have 80 percent of its total capacity even after four years of use.
OPPO confirmed that the K11 will come with an IR blaster that will help control some home appliances via the phone.
The phone will feature an X-axis linear motor, support for dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.
The K11 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC.
The 6nm SoC of the phone will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM supported with up to 512GB of storage.
The company also revealed the design thus the smartphone will have a flat frame design with two circular cutouts on the back for the triple-camera setup.
The phone comes up with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port.
It will be available in two colors — Blue and Black.
The smartphone will be introduced with 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor.
The K11 5G may come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
OPPO has confirmed that the K11 will be available at a price of about Rs 22,900.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)