Oppo K11 5G To Launch On 25 July; Check Specs, Design, and Price

OPPO is all set for the launch of its new K11 5G smartphone. The company confirmed the launch of its new K-series smartphone on July 25. The K11 5G will be on sale in China after its launch. OPPO has released a few teasers that showcased key specifications and features of the upcoming K11 5G.

The teaser confirms the design, battery specifications, and other details of the smartphone. The device has the company’s fastest charging device available. Let’s take a look at the OPPO K11 5G specifications, features, and other details.