Samsung Galaxy F04 Launch Date: Price in India, Features, Specs, and More

Samsung Galaxy F04 launch date and price in India. Check features, specs, and other details.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
Samsung Galaxy F04 Launch Date and Price in India: The Samsung company is all set to launch a pocket a budget friendly handset Samsung Galaxy F04 in India. The device will be launched on Wednesday, 4 January 2023.
According to different reports, Samsung Galaxy F04 will be available for sale to users on the e-commerce platform Flipkart starting from 12 pm tomorrow.
The upcoming Galaxy smartphone will flaunt a glossy design, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and several other amazing features and specs. Let us read about the features, specs, and other important details of Samsung Galaxy F04 in India.
Here's the list of features and specs of the the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 in India.
The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC .
Glossy and sleek design.
A dual-camera setup along with an LED flash.
A 6.5-inch HD+ display along with a refresh rate of 60Hz.
The smartphone will run on Android 12.
8GB RAM.
A 5,000mAh battery.
Available in different color variants including Opal Green and Jade Purple.
According to the company, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 will be sold in India under Rs 8,000. This would be the first phone in the lineup that will be priced under Rs 8000.
