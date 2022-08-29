Reliance AGM 2022 Date and Time: When and Where To Watch JioPhone 5G Launch Live

Reliance AGM 2022: Here's when and where to watch it live.
(Photo: The Quint)
Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, is all set to conduct its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, 29 August 2022. The meeting will be held to make some big and important announcements, including the JioPhone 5G launch, the timeline of 5G rollout, and some strategic business plans to drive growth. Besides, there are speculations that the company's chairman might discuss some important updates regarding the Rs 75,000 crore investment plan. According to reports, chairman Mukesh Ambani, analysts, and investors will be a part of this huge event.
The primary focus of Reliance Jio AGM 2022 will be the launch of Jio 5G and JioPhone 5G. Some of the big announcements expected at the event are:
1. Updates regarding solar and new energy business
2. Some important updates regarding previous years plans including the development of four giga-factories to construct hydrogen electrolyzers, fuel cells solar modules, and storage batteries
During this event, the investors will have their eyes on the upcoming 5G plan, 5G launch rollout date, and tarrif plans on 5G services.
RIL AGM 2022 will commence at 2:00 pm on Monday, 29 August. Viewers can watch the event through JioMeet, a video conferencing solution of the company.
To get updates on Whatsapp, one can send a 'Hi' message to +91-7977111111. Once done, the users will receive all the instructions regarding when and how to watch and register for the AGM 2022.
The live AGM 2022 event will be available on the following platforms:
Facebook: Official page of Reliance Industries and Jio
Youtube: Official channel of Jio and Reliance Industries
Koo: Reliance AGM 2022 updates
Twitter: Reliance Jio and Flame of Truth
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)