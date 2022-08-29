Reliance AGM 2022 Date and Time: When and Where To Watch JioPhone 5G Launch Live

The primary focus of Reliance Jio AGM 2022 will be the launch of Jio 5G and JioPhone 5G. Some of the big announcements expected at the event are:

1. Updates regarding solar and new energy business

2. Some important updates regarding previous years plans including the development of four giga-factories to construct hydrogen electrolyzers, fuel cells solar modules, and storage batteries

During this event, the investors will have their eyes on the upcoming 5G plan, 5G launch rollout date, and tarrif plans on 5G services.