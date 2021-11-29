Reliance Jio Hikes Price of Prepaid Tariff Plans, Check New Prepaid Plans

Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Price hike
Reliance Jio on Sunday, 28 November, announced a increase in price of its prepaid tariff plans. Recently, Airtel and VI also announced a price hike in their prepaid tariffs.
"In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry," reads the official statement released by Reliance Jio.
Jio Phone Plan
Rs 75 plan updated to Rs 91
Unlimited Plans (Unlimited Voice & Data)
Rs 129 plan updated to Rs 155
Rs 149 plan updated to Rs 179
Rs 199 plan updated to Rs 239
Rs 249 plan updated to Rs 299
Rs 399 plan updated to Rs 479
Rs 444 plan updated to Rs 533
Rs 329 plan updated to Rs 395
Rs 555 plan updated to Rs 666
Rs 599 plan updated to Rs 719
Rs 1299 plan updated to Rs 1599
Rs 2399 plan updated to Rs 2879
Data Add-ons
Rs 51 plan updated to Rs 61
Rs 101 plan updated to Rs 121
Rs 251 plan updated to Rs 301
For more details about validity and benefits of new Jio prepaid plans, visit the official website of Jio.
