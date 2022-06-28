Akash Ambani Named Reliance Jio Chairperson, Mukesh Steps Down

Akash Ambani was named the chairperson of Reliance Jio on Tuesday, 28 June. Mukesh Ambani resigned as director of the telecom major, effective 27 June.

Akash has been serving as the non-executive director of the company.

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said the company's board at a meeting on 27 June, "approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company."

Among other appointments, Pankaj Mohan Pawar was appointed Managing Director of the company for five years beginning 27 June.

Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary were appointed independent directors, it added