Redmi Note 14 5G Series Arriving on 9 Dec: Expected Features and Specifications

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 14 5G series in India on 9 December, the company announced on its official 'For the NoteWorthy' Instagram Community yesterday. This launch is earlier than the usual January timeline for Redmi Note series releases in the country.
The teaser shared by Xiaomi highlights the camera capabilities of the upcoming smartphones, with the tagline 'Super Camera. Super AI.' It showcases the new squircle camera module design that is expected to be featured across the series.
While Xiaomi has not confirmed the specific models that will be launched in India, the global Redmi Note 14 series includes the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Indian variants are anticipated to be similar in features and specifications to their Chinese counterparts.
The Redmi Note 14 series was launched in China in September this year. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus landing page on mi.com confirms the Note 14 series' Indian launch alongside the Note 14.
Further details about the Redmi Note 14 5G series are expected to be released in the coming weeks leading up to the 9 December launch.
A 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7025 ultra.
12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Camera system includes 50MP primary (OIS), 2MP macro, and 16MP front camera.
5110 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.
A 6.67-inch OLED display with 1220 x 2712 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra.
12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Camera system includes 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro and 20MP selfie camera.
5500 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.
A 6.67-inch OLED display with 1220 x 2712 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.
16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2.5x zoom). 20MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
6200 mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.
