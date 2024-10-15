Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G May Arrive Soon: Check Key Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC, debuted in China last month. Now, it seems that the 4G version of the phone is just around the corner, as it has recently received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC listing reveals some key specifications of the device, including its RAM and storage options.
According to the FCC listing, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G will feature a 6.67-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The listing also shows internal Antenna schematics of the device, suggesting that it could retain the same 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution as its predecessor. Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G variant may come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB,12GB+256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. It may have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE connectivity.
Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G Launch Date
The company has not yet confirmed the exact launch date of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G.
Redmi Note 14 Pro : Features and Specifications
The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera of the device has a resolution of 20MP.
The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. Other notable features include an IP68-rated build.
The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, which was launched in China last month, starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). Its display features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000nits.
