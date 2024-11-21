Redmi A4 5G Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specifications, and Price

Xiaomi has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Redmi A4 5G, in India, boasting a range of impressive features for a budget-friendly price. The device, launched on 20 November, is the first to be powered by the newly released Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, promising users a smooth and efficient 5G experience. Xiaomi introduced the first smartphone with this processor.

The Redmi A4 5G sports a sleek design with a halo glass rear panel and comes in two glossy color options: Starry Black and Sparkle Purple. The A14 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600nits peak brightness.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It also offers 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, expandable by 4GB. For photography, the Redmi A4 5G boasts a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor, while the front-facing camera clocks in at 5MP.