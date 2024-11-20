Oppo Find X8 Series Launching on 21 Nov: Expected Features and Specifications

Oppo is set to launch its Find X8 series globally on 21 November, marking the return of the premium Find X series to India after a long absence. The last Find X series model launched in India was the Oppo Find X2. The company has since only showcased models like the Oppo Find X6 Pro and Find X7 Ultra in the Indian market.

Ahead of the global launch, European pricing for the Oppo Find X8 Pro has been leaked, revealing a price tag of EUR 1,199 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. This translates to roughly Rs 1,07,150, though the expected price in India is likely to be significantly lower. Historically, smartphones are cheaper in India than in European markets.