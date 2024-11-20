Oppo Find X8 Series Launching on 21 Nov: Expected Features and Specifications

advertisement
Oppo is set to launch its Find X8 series globally on 21 November, marking the return of the premium Find X series to India after a long absence. The last Find X series model launched in India was the Oppo Find X2. The company has since only showcased models like the Oppo Find X6 Pro and Find X7 Ultra in the Indian market.
Ahead of the global launch, European pricing for the Oppo Find X8 Pro has been leaked, revealing a price tag of EUR 1,199 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. This translates to roughly Rs 1,07,150, though the expected price in India is likely to be significantly lower. Historically, smartphones are cheaper in India than in European markets.
The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to be priced slightly higher in India than in China, where the devices were launched earlier. The leaked price is for the 16GB model, with a 12GB variant also expected to be announced at a lower price.
In China, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is priced more competitively than its predecessors, the X7 Ultra and X6 Pro. Oppo may follow a similar pricing strategy in India, offering the device at a more affordable price point. This could see the Find X8 Pro priced under Rs 70,000 in India, potentially competing with the OnePlus 13.
The standard Find X8 model could fall under Rs 60,000, placing it in competition with devices like the iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro. The Find X8 Pro is expected to directly challenge the OnePlus 13, which is also anticipated to be priced under Rs 70,000.
By offering high-end flagship phones at more accessible prices, Oppo aims to attract a wider audience in India, particularly in the premium smartphone segment. This strategy aligns with the growing trend of brands like iQOO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi launching premium devices at more competitive prices. Stay tuned to India Today Tech for detailed insights on the performance of new Oppo phones.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.
The X8 and Find X8 Pro are likely to sport 6.59-inch and 6.78-inch AMOLED panels, respectively.
The base variant will have a 5,630mAh battery while the Find X8 Pro may have a 5,910mAh unit.
Oppo Find X8 may feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras, including a 50MP primary wide sensor, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP telephoto lens.
The pro variant may arrive with a quad 50MP camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto, 50MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.
Both the handsets will run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.
