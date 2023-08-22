Realme GT5 Launch Date Confirmed for 28 August: Features, Specifications & Price

Realme GT5 will be officially launched on 28 August 2023. Check details here.
The tech giant Realme officially announced through its Weibo page about the launch date of its forthcoming smartphone GT5. The company is all set to release the Realme GT5 in China on 28 August 2023 on the occasion of its 5th anniversary. Besides, Realme Buds Air 5 will also be revealed at the Realme GT5 launch event.
The launch date of Realme GT5 in India is unknown yet. Also, the launch of Realme GT5 Pro has not been confirmed so far. However, Realme Buds Air 5 will be launched in India tomorrow on 23 August 2023 along with Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G.
According to several online reports, following are some of the expected features and specification of the Realme GT5 smartphone.
1.5K flat AMOLED 144Hz screen.
X7 independent display chip with a peak brightness of 1450 nits.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Available in four different RAM variants, one of them includes 24 GB RAM.
Realme GT5 may be unveiled with three storage variants.
The camera system includes 50 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide lens, 2 megapixel macro unit, and a 16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
The smartphone may be unveiled with two fast charging variants including a 5160mAh battery with 150 W fast charging and 4600mAh battery with 240 W fast charging.
Connectivity options include USB Type C charging, Bluetooth, and 5G dual Sim.
In-display fingerprint sensor.
Android 13 with realme UI 4.0
The exact price of Realme GT5 has not been confirmed by the company yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest details.
