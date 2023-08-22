Realme GT5 Launch Date Confirmed for 28 August: Features, Specifications & Price

The tech giant Realme officially announced through its Weibo page about the launch date of its forthcoming smartphone GT5. The company is all set to release the Realme GT5 in China on 28 August 2023 on the occasion of its 5th anniversary. Besides, Realme Buds Air 5 will also be revealed at the Realme GT5 launch event.

The launch date of Realme GT5 in India is unknown yet. Also, the launch of Realme GT5 Pro has not been confirmed so far. However, Realme Buds Air 5 will be launched in India tomorrow on 23 August 2023 along with Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G.