iQOO Z7 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

iQOO Z7 Pro launch date in India: Features, Specs, Price, and More.
(Photo: zeebiz.com)
iQOO Z7 Pro will be launched in India on 31 August 2023. According to the official teaser images released by the company, it is evident that the forthcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G handset will flaunt a curved display and a hole punch cut out.
Ahead of the official launch event, tipster Abhishek Yadav leaked some features and specifications of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, according to which the smartphone may be rebadged Vivo S17e, and will be powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.
Let us read everything we know so far about the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G that will arrive in India soon.
The iQOO Z7 Pro will be launched in India as a successor to the iQOO Z6 Pro. Following are some of the features and specifications of this smartphone, as per India Today.
A mid-range 5G phone.
Sleek design.
Powered by MediaTek chipset.
The handset will compete with OnePlus Nord CE 3 in Indian markets.
Curved display along with a hole-punch.
Antutu score of 7,28,000.
Aura Light at the back of camera for better photography.
According to an article published on indiatoday.in, "The iQOO Z7 Pro will be priced under Rs 25,000 in India, an industry source confirmed."
According to several online reports, following are the tipped features and specs of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone.
4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC processor.
A 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Available in 8GB/12GB and 128GB/256GB storage variants.
Dual rear camera unit consisting of 64 MP primary camera and 2 MP secondary shooter.
A 16 MP selfie or front camera may be available for video calling and selfies.
4,600mAh battery along with 66W fast charging.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on iQOO Z7 Pro.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)