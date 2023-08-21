Vivo V29e Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price & More

Vivo V29e launch date in India: Features, Specs, Price, and More.
(Photo: vivo.com/in)
The tech giant Vivo has confirmed the launch date of its new upcoming smartphone - Vivo V29e. The Vivo V29e will be launched in India on Monday, 28 August 2023.
According to the teaser images launched by the company on its official website, some of the confirmed features and specifications of the forthcoming smartphone Vivo V29e include 3D curved screen; shimmery artistic design, color changing scheme; slim, sleek, & lightweight body; and 64 MP OIS Night Portrait mode to overcome the issues of photography in low light conditions.
The Vivo V29e will be launched in India at 12 pm.
Although, the company has not confirmed the exact price of Vivo V29e yet. As per online leaks, the Vivo V29e may be priced between Rs 25,000 to 30,000 in India.
According to several reports, the Vivo V29e will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
According the company, following are some of the confirmed features and specs of the Vivo V29e.
58.7-degree screen curvature display with ergonomic grip.
Luxurious and elegant design, highlighting the classic diamond crystals.
Eye catching color changing scheme that transitions rich hues to more captivating glamor.
0.757 cm ultra slim and sleek body.
Lightweight, weighing up to 180.5 gm.
50MP eye auto focus selfie camera for high quality results.
64 MP OIS night portrait camera to click stable and clear images even under low light conditions.
Available in artistic red color.
As per online reports, following are some of the expected and leaked features and specs of Vivo V29e.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus.
4600 mAh battery with 80W charging.
Available in two storage variants including - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.
The handset may arrive with Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Vivo V29e in India.
