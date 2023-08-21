The tech giant Vivo has confirmed the launch date of its new upcoming smartphone - Vivo V29e. The Vivo V29e will be launched in India on Monday, 28 August 2023.

According to the teaser images launched by the company on its official website, some of the confirmed features and specifications of the forthcoming smartphone Vivo V29e include 3D curved screen; shimmery artistic design, color changing scheme; slim, sleek, & lightweight body; and 64 MP OIS Night Portrait mode to overcome the issues of photography in low light conditions.