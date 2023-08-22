Realme GT 5 Launch Date: Check the Expected Specifications & Design

Realme has announced the launch date for its new smartphone- Realme GT 5 and it is all set to be launched on 28 August in China. The Realme Buds Air 5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will also be launched the same day.

Ahead of the official launch, a tipster has posted a few details about the handset, informing about its design. The Realme GT 5 is seen featuring a slightly curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the center.

Realme announced the Realme GT 5 unveiling date in China as a part of the company's fifth-anniversary celebrations. The launch event will begin at 2:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the specifications, design, and more details about the Realme GT 5.