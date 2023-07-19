Realme C53 India Launch Today: Early Bird Sale, Live Stream, Features & Specs

Realme C53 India launch date today on 19 July 2023: Features, Specs, and Other Details.
(Photo: realme.com)
The tech giant Realme is all set to launch Realme C53 in India today on 19 July 2023 at 12 pm along with Realme Pad 2 tablet. Prior to the official launch event, the company has announced Realme C53 early bird sale with amazing offers and exclusive benefits. During the sale, customers will get an opportunity to book the handset in advance with exciting bank offers.
The sale will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from 6 pm to 8 pm IST. Let us check out the expected features, specification, and pricing details of the smartphone below.
Realme C53 will be launched in India today on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 at 12 pm.
During the sale, interested customers will get a special discount of Rs 1000 on Realme C53 smartphone (6GB + 64GB). The discount includes Rs 500 bank offer and a coupon worth Rs 500. The offers is applicable to selective banks including SBI, ICICI, and HDFC.
Before the official launch event, the company has confirmed some features and specs of the Realme C53 smartphone, which includes the following:
108MP primary camera.
5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.
The device measures up to 7.99mm in thickness.
According to the online reports, following are some of the expected features and specifications of the Realme C53 smartphone.
Powered by octa-core SoC clocking.
6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition out-of-the-box.
Connectivity options include GPS, NFC, WiFi, USB Type-C and Bluetooth v5.0.
Color variants include Champion Gold and Mighty Black colour.
The live streaming of Realme C53 is available on the official YouTube channel of the Company. Users must follow the below link to enjoy the event.
