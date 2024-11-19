Realme 14X Likely to Arrive in December: Expected Features and Specifications

Realme is gearing up to launch its next number series in India, with the Realme 14X expected to be the first model unveiled in early December, according to a recent report by 91Mobiles. This launch will likely follow the anticipated January 2025 launch of the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ models.

The Realme 14X is expected to be available in three RAM and storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. Color options will reportedly include Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red. A 6,000mAh battery and a square-shaped camera module are also anticipated features.