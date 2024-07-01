Infinix Note 40S 4G To Be Launched Soon: Check Specifications, Price, & Details

Infinix Note 40S 4G is likely to make its debut in the coming weeks and the company has already officially revealed some of the specifications. One should remember that the Note 40 series was revealed in India earlier this year and the upcoming 4G model will share some of the same specifications. One should note that the company has shared certain images of the smartphone to confirm the specifications. You must read till the end to know the latest updates.

The Infinix Note 40S 4G smartphone is expected to include the Halo AI lighting ring. The exact price and sale date will be announced soon by the company.