Infinix Note 40S 4G To Be Launched Soon: Check Specifications, Price, & Details

Infinix Note 40S 4G is likely to make its debut in the coming weeks and the company has already officially revealed some of the specifications. One should remember that the Note 40 series was revealed in India earlier this year and the upcoming 4G model will share some of the same specifications. One should note that the company has shared certain images of the smartphone to confirm the specifications. You must read till the end to know the latest updates.
The Infinix Note 40S 4G smartphone is expected to include the Halo AI lighting ring. The exact price and sale date will be announced soon by the company. Interested buyers are requested to note down the confirmed specifications of the upcoming Infinix Note 40S 4G handset. You must keep an eye on the latest announcements by the company.
Here are the confirmed specifications and design of the Infinix Note 40S 4G handset you should note. Read till the end to know all the latest updates about the upcoming smartphone model.
The Infinix Note 40S 4G smartphone model design is expected to be similar to the Infinix Note 40 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G series. The smartphone will sport a raised metallic island that protects the rear cameras along with the Halo AI lighting ring.
You should stay alert and keep track of the latest announcements by the company to know the launch date. The price will be announced after the launch takes place.
According to the details on the company's website, the Infinix Note 40S 4G will sport a 3D curved 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will include an unspecified version of Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
The Infinix Note 40S 4G will have two rear cameras, the primary camera will have a 108-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
These are some of the specifications we know for now. Check the announcements to know all the details.
