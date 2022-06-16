Quordle 143 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Words of the Day for 16 June 2022

Read the Quordle 143 words of the day on 16 June 2022.
The Quordle word puzzle game daily comes up with four new words of the day that are mostly tricky and difficult to solve. The wait to solve the Quordle 143 puzzles on Thursday, 16 June 2022, is finally over. Players should start finding the words of the day keeping in mind that they have limited chances. We want to inform our readers that they have only nine chances to guess the four Quordle words of the day daily.
The ones who exhaust all their chances and cannot guess all the words correctly, do not get a score for the day. Therefore, it is important for all the players to use their chances smartly if they want to get a score for the day. They can take the help of the hints and clues that have been provided to solve the words.
Without any further delay, we are going to list the hints and clues to solve the Quordle 143 answers on Thursday, 16 June 2022:
The words of the day begin with the letters – L, A, F and S.
Quordle 143 solutions end with the letters – R, T, R, and K.
The words have a lot of vowels so the players should try guessing them first.
Three words of the day have two vowels and one Quordle 143 word has one vowel.
We hope the Quordle hints and clues were helpful enough for our readers. We want all the players to get a score for today so now it's time to reveal the words of the day.
The readers who are not looking for the answers right away are requested to stop reading any further as that might spoil the game.
Here are the Quordle 143 answers on Thursday, 16 June 2022:
Word 1: LOSER
Word 2: ALLOT
Word 3: FIXER
Word 4: SPARK
