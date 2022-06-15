Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes and Rewards for 15 June

Garena Free Fire redeem Codes list for 15 June 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, also popularly referred to as the Free Fire game is back with a new set of redeem codes for Wednesday, 15 June 2022. These codes are used by players to claim rewards and other freebies, which in return can help you in improving your performance in the game.
However, it is important that all players check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
In this article, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 15 June, and also mentioned the steps to get them.
FBNO IRU9 8YT6
FGFY VGHD BE54
FI6G D765 45Q1
FRTF 234I R9TY
FK4T 87G6 VT5R
FAV4 BNKE RF8G
F7YC TGDB ENMR
FKOY H98B 7VY6
FD2E RBTN 6M7U
FON9 B8V7 C6DT
FR7E VR5B 6YNM
FK8I V8C7 X65S
F4DF ECVR 4B5U
FOKM NBVC XZAI
ERTY UIUY TRFV
BNMK IU65 F43W
SXCV BNJU YTGB
NMUY TREW SXZA
QWER THJY TFDC
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)