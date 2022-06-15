Quordle 142 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Words of the Day for 15 June 2022

Know the Quordle 142 hints and clues for 15 June 2022.
(Photo: quordle.com)
The popular word puzzle Quordle has new words of the day for the players to solve on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Players can start solving the Quordle 142 puzzles without worrying as the words are comparatively easy. We have heard the terms so it should not be difficult for the players to guess the words of the day. However, everybody should keep in mind that they only have nine changes to figure out the words .
The ones who are unable to guess the words of the day after using up all their chances, do not get a score. Therefore, it is crucial for all the players to use their chances wisely. If the players can understand the hints and clues provided to find the words, they will be able to get a score.
Since the Quordle 142 words of the day are simple, we think the players will be able to solve the puzzles today.
Here are the Quordle 142 hints and clues for Wednesday, 15 June 2022, that everybody should take a look at:
All the words of the day today begin with the letter S.
The words end with the letters – N, K, F, and Y.
The vowel O is used in three Quordle 142 words of the day.
One of the words has the vowel A.
In two Quordle words on 15 June 2022, the letter O is repeated.
Now we will reveal the answers for Wednesday, 15 June 2022. We have listed the four Quordle 142 words of the day for our readers:
Quordle Word 1: SPOON
Quordle Word 2: SPOOK
Quordle Word 3: SCARF
Quordle Word 4: SNOWY
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)