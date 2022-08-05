Quordle 193 Answers Today: Hints, Clues and Words of the Day for 5 August 2022

Quordle 193 words of the day today: Take a look at the hints for 5 August 2022.
Quordle is a web-based word puzzle game that comes up with new puzzles daily. Players should gear up to solve Quordle 193 words of the day today, on Friday, 5 August 2022. To play the puzzle game, one has to visit the official website of Quordle - quordle.com. The words of the day are difficult on most days so the players are forced to look for online help. We help our readers with the hints and clues daily.
Players can solve Wordle 193 answers today, on Friday, 5 August 2022 after reading the hints and clues provided by us. Everyone should note that they have only nine chances to solve four words of the day. The ones who are unable to find all the four words within the nine chances, do not get the score for the day.
Regular Quordle players should follow this space if they want to know the hints and clues. They can also read the answers towards the end but it is fun to solve the puzzles alone. You can take a look at the answers once you lose all the chances.
Here are the Quordle 193 hints and clues for today, Friday, 5 August 2022 for the regular readers, go through them and solve the puzzles:
The Quordle words of the day for today begin with the following letters - A, F, D, and Y.
The words of the day end with the letters - A, H, E, and T.
Two Quordle answers for the day have repetitive letters.
All the words for today have minimum of two vowels.
Guessed the Quordle answers for today? Congratulations to all the players who guessed the four words of the day within the limited chances. Keep reading to know the final solutions for today.
Quordle 193 solutions today, on Friday, 5 August 2022 are mentioned below for the players:
Word 1: AROMA
Word 2: FIFTH
Word 3: DRIVE
Word 4: YEAST
