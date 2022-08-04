Garena Free Fire (FF) Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim Rewards on 4 August 2022

Claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and receive free rewards on 4 August 2022.
The Garena Free Fire (FF) game releases new redeem codes every day on its official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be used by registered players to unlock and win different rewards and freebies. The free rewards include weapons, diamonds, premium bundles, and more that help users to pass the difficult levels of the game. The daily Garena FF redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes. To claim the rewards, players should make sure that the FF redemption codes are new and working. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to earn daily rewards.
The battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, is banned in India along with many other popular applications. However, people outside India can take advantage of codes and enjoy the Garena FF game. People in India can play the Garena Free Fire Max game which is the replacement version of Garena FF but offers better graphics and user experience.
The following is the list of new Garena FF redemption codes (all working) on Thursday, 4 August 2022:
FF10617KGUF9
FF10GCGXRNHY
X99TK56XDJ4X
YXY3EGTLHGJX
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF1164XNJZ2V
WOJJAFV3TU5E
SARG886AV5GR
FF11DAKX4WHV
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF11NJN5YS3E
ZRJAPH294KV5
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11WFNPP956
B61YCTNH4PV3
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Hey, dear players! Follow the steps below to win exciting rewards on 4 August 2022:
Visit the official redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com.
Login with any of your accounts on Facebook, Huawei, VK, Google, Apple, and Twitter.
Once you are logged in, a page will be displayed on your screen, containing a list of 12-digit alphanumeric codes.
Copy the codes one by one and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the 'Ok' option.
The rewards and freebies will appear in your game's inbox, from where you can use them whenever you want.
