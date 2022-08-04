Garena Free Fire (FF) Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim Rewards on 4 August 2022

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire (FF) Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim Rewards on 4 August 2022

Garena Free Fire (FF) Redeem Codes on 4 August 2022: Check the redeem codes for Thursday on reward.ff.garena.com.
Claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and receive free rewards on 4 August 2022.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The Garena Free Fire (FF) game releases new redeem codes every day on its official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be used by registered players to unlock and win different rewards and freebies. The free rewards include weapons, diamonds, premium bundles, and more that help users to pass the difficult levels of the game. The daily Garena FF redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes. To claim the rewards, players should make sure that the FF redemption codes are new and working. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to earn daily rewards.

The battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, is banned in India along with many other popular applications. However, people outside India can take advantage of codes and enjoy the Garena FF game. People in India can play the Garena Free Fire Max game which is the replacement version of Garena FF but offers better graphics and user experience.

Garena Free Fire (FF): List of Redeem Codes on 4 August 2022

The following is the list of new Garena FF redemption codes (all working) on Thursday, 4 August 2022:

  • FF10617KGUF9

  • FF10GCGXRNHY

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • YXY3EGTLHGJX

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA

  • FF1164XNJZ2V

  • WOJJAFV3TU5E

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • FF11DAKX4WHV

  • WLSGJXS5KFYR

  • FF11HHGCGK3B

  • FF11NJN5YS3E

  • ZRJAPH294KV5

  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N

  • FF119MB3PFA5

  • FF11WFNPP956

  • B61YCTNH4PV3

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Players must remember that all the Garena FF codes should be used only once. Using the same codes again and again will not help you in receiving free rewards.
Garena Free Fire: How To Win Rewards and Freebies on 4 August 2022

Hey, dear players! Follow the steps below to win exciting rewards on 4 August 2022:

  • Visit the official redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Login with any of your accounts on Facebook, Huawei, VK, Google, Apple, and Twitter.

  • Once you are logged in, a page will be displayed on your screen, containing a list of 12-digit alphanumeric codes.

  • Copy the codes one by one and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the 'Ok' option.

  • The rewards and freebies will appear in your game's inbox, from where you can use them whenever you want.

