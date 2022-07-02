Quordle 159 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 2 July 2022

Quordle 159 answers for 2 July 2022 are easy words.
(Photo: quordle.com)
Are you excited to solve the Quordle 159 words of the day on Saturday, 2 July 2022? The viral word puzzle game has come up with fairly easy terms this Saturday. It is a rare occasion on which the word game has decided to be lenient with the players and they can get a score easily. The players will find it easier to solve these answers if they have access to the right hints and clues.
Our readers know that we provide the Quordle hints and clues daily. Even if the Quordle 159 answers on Saturday, 2 July 2022 are easy to solve, we will still provide hints to our readers so that they can get a score. We do not want the players to take any risk that can lead to them losing all their chances in the game.
The game requires new words of the day to be solved daily. The players eagerly wait to solve them and get their scores. Most players try not to break their score streak by correctly guessing the answers always.
Here are a few Quordle 159 hints and clues for Saturday, 2 July 2022 that the players should know if they are trying to solve the puzzles:
The words of the day begin with the letters – A, T, N, and G.
Quordle answers for Saturday end with the letters – A, N, Y, and T.
Most words of the day on Saturday, 2 July 2022 have repeating letters so it will be easier for the players to guess them.
Only one Quordle 159 word of the day has one vowel, the rest have at least two vowels.
Ready to know the Quordle answers for today? It is time for us to reveal the final words of the day like we do every day.
The Quordle 159 words of the day on Saturday, 2 July 2022 are as follows:
APNEA
TITAN
NINNY
GAUNT
Stay tuned to know more Quordle hints, clues, and solutions in the future. We are always here to help the players get scores daily.