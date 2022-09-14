Quintype Expands Its Middle East Presence

“Expansion in the Middle East is a critical component of our strategy. Onboarding Chad in the team would bolster our efforts in the region and beyond, tremendously. The presence of a local office would also be very helpful in not just serving our existing clients on the region but also in delivering greater value to any new clients we associate with," said Chirdeep Shetty, CEO, Quintype.

“In today’s publishing world, content in all its forms needs to be distributed on all your platforms where you have an audience (and that list will keep growing). Add into that personalization and a sound revenue model and you quickly realize you need better tools to grow and monetize readers effectively. Quintype’s intelligently designed product suite does just that and I’m excited to lead our rapid expansion across MENA and beyond," said Chad

