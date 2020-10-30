PUBG Mobile Will Stop Working in India from 30 Oct, Co Confirms

Despite the India ban on the popular multiplayer mobile game PUBG Mobile, the game was still available for the users to play as servers were still active in India.

However, Tencent, the game’s publisher in India, has confirmed via a Facebook post that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will stop working in India as the servers will be terminated starting 30 October.

Recently, PUBG had put up a post on its LinkedIn account for a job opening, where hopes resurfaced that the game will be returning to India. However, the recent announcement has put all doubts to bed, and the game will cease to run completely from 30 October.