One Month Post PUBG Ban, Kashmir Youth Still Hoping for Its Return

PUBG Mobile was banned in India on 2 September following orders by the IT Ministry. Adil Hussain & Sharafat Ali

PUBG Mobile has been banned in India citing security concerns that the game collects private data of Indian users for the purpose of spying. The game was published and marketed in India by Chinese game developer Tencent, and that is one of the reasons the game got banned after clashes broke out between India and China at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. One month after the ban of the game, many PUBG fans and gaming enthusiasts have been left looking for substitutes that can give them a similar experience.

Kashmir has been struggling with internet connectivity ever since the abrogation of Article 370, which led to the ban of 4G internet services in the region. Later, when 2G internet was restored, PUBG was banned in India, which has left a lot of PUBg gamers there frustrated with the decision.

Not many are aware of the security concerns the game poses and feel the ban is harsh. They say the game helped them pass the time during the pandemic and many also add that they feel cheated as they had invested thousands of rupees in buying in-game upgrades, which they won’t be able to use now. They are hopeful that PUBG Mobile will be able to make a comeback in India through legal means and in compliance with the rules laid down by the Indian government.

PUBG Mobile has also played a pivotal role in the Indian e-sports sector, but the ban is also a window of opportunity for other games on the mobile platform, especially the ones made in India. Games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire are among others that have picked up since the ban. Another mobile game developed by Indian developers dubbed FAU-G is expected to be launched soon.