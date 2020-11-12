PUBG Mobile Is Coming Back to India, Co Confirms in Future Plans

The creators of PUBG Mobile will share more updates about the launch of the game soon. Cyrus John PUBG Mobile is expected to be back in India in the coming days. | (Photo: The Quint) Tech News The creators of PUBG Mobile will share more updates about the launch of the game soon.

PUBG Corporations has revealed that it plans to invest $100 million USD (roughly Rs 746 crores) that will contribute to the Indian gaming, esports, entertainment, and IT industries. This development confirms that PUBG Mobile will be coming back in India. The creator of the game Krafton on Thursday, 12 November, announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG Mobile INDIA, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. Though confirmed, the creators of the game haven’t set an official date for the release of the game in India and said that “more information on the launch of PUBG MOBILE INDIA will be released at a later date.”

With privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed, the company said.

The company also said that PUBG Corporation plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players. The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development.

