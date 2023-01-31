Poco X5 Pro 5G Launch on 6 February 2023: Expected Features, Specs, and Price

The tech giant Poco is all set to launch its new phone Poco X5 Pro 5G globally on 6 February 2023. The Poco X5 Pro will be a new addition to the Poco X-series and also a successor to the already available Poco X4 Pro smartphone.

Poco announced the official launch date of Poco X5 Pro via Twiiter and the post reads as," Announcing #TheSecretToWin with the #POCOX5Pro5G and #POCOX55G! Join us on February 6th at 20:00 GMT+8 for the global launch!

According to several media reports, the forthcoming Poco X5 Pro will be an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which is currently available in China.

Lets us read about the expected features, specifications, and other important details about Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone.