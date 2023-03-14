POCO X5 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 695 SoC – Features, Price & Specs

Poco X5 5G, the successor of POCO X4, has been launched in India with several upgraded features and specifications. The recently launched 5G handset by Poco arrived with a Snapdragon chipset, AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup.

The sale date of the newly launched smartphone Poco X5 5G is 21 March 2023, 12 pm IST. The device will be available to the customers on the e-commerce platform Flipkart in three colour variants including Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black.

Let us read about the exact features, specifications, and pricing details of the Poco X5 5G.