POCO X5 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 695 SoC – Features, Price & Specs
The POCO X5 5G will be available for sale in India from 21 March 2023, 12 pm IST.
Poco X5 5G, the successor of POCO X4, has been launched in India with several upgraded features and specifications. The recently launched 5G handset by Poco arrived with a Snapdragon chipset, AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup.
The sale date of the newly launched smartphone Poco X5 5G is 21 March 2023, 12 pm IST. The device will be available to the customers on the e-commerce platform Flipkart in three colour variants including Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black.
Let us read about the exact features, specifications, and pricing details of the Poco X5 5G.
Poco X5 5G Launched in India: Exact Features and Specifications
Here is the list of features and specifications of the recently launched Poco X5 5G in India.
A 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
The display has a 1200nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with Adreno GPU
8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage
The device runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box
A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
Multiple security options including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP53 rating for splash resistance, and an infrared sensor
Multiple connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging
A triple camera setup including a 48 megapixel primary main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2 megapixel macro shooter
There is a 13 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling
What Is the Price of POCO X5 5G in India
The price of POCO X5 5G (6GB RAM and 128GB storage) in India is Rs 18,999. Also, the price of POCO X5 5G (8GB RAM and 256GB storage) is Rs 20,999.
Topics: Poco X5 Pro Poco X5
