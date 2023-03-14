ADVERTISEMENT

POCO X5 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 695 SoC – Features, Price & Specs

The POCO X5 5G will be available for sale in India from 21 March 2023, 12 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Poco X5 5G, the successor of  POCO X4, has been launched in India with several upgraded features and specifications. The recently launched 5G handset by Poco arrived with a Snapdragon chipset, AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup. 

The sale date of the newly launched smartphone Poco X5 5G is 21 March 2023, 12 pm IST. The device will be available to the customers on the e-commerce platform Flipkart in three colour variants including Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black.

Let us read about the exact features, specifications, and pricing details of the Poco X5 5G.

Poco X5 5G Launched in India: Exact Features and Specifications

Here is the list of features and specifications of the recently launched Poco X5 5G in India.

  • A 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

  • The display has a 1200nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer

  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with Adreno GPU

  • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage

  • The device runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box

  • A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

  • Multiple security options including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP53 rating for splash resistance, and an infrared sensor

  • Multiple connectivity options including  5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging

  • A triple camera setup including a 48 megapixel primary main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and  a 2 megapixel macro shooter

  • There is a 13 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling

What Is the Price of POCO X5 5G in India

The price of POCO X5 5G (6GB RAM and 128GB storage) in India is Rs 18,999. Also, the price of POCO X5 5G (8GB RAM and 256GB storage) is Rs 20,999.

