Realme GT Neo 5 SE Launch Today: Features, Specifications, and Other Details

Realme GT Neo 5 SE Launch Date, Time, Features, Specs, and More.
Realme is all set to launch its most awaiting smartphone Realme GT Neo 5 SE in China today on Monday, 3 April 2023. Prior to the official launch, the company has already revealed some features and specifications of the handset via a promotional poster.
The launch date of Realme GT Neo 5 SE in India is unknown yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
Let us check out some of the confirmed features and specifications of the Realme GT Neo 5 SE smartphone below.
Here is the list of confirmed features and specs of Realme GT Neo 5 SE revealed by company before the official launch.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.
A 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution support, an instant touch sampling rate of 1500Hz, 2160Hz PWM Dimming.
A hole-punch cut-out equipped with 16 megapixel front camera at the top.
The device will arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
According to the official teaser, the smartphone will flaunt a curved body and frame.
16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB Storage option.
Available in different storage options including 8GB & 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.
The handset will run on Android 13 out of the box.
A 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
A triple-camera setup on the rear side including 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 2 megapixel macro sensor.
