'Planetary Defense': NASA’s DART Spacecraft Slams Into Asteroid To Deflect It

After spending 10 months in space, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully slammed into an asteroid on Monday, 26 September, in an attempt to alter the latter's course.

It was the world’s first demonstration of planetary defense technology, which will hopefully let us deflect any large asteroids that are headed for Earth in the future.

"We're embarking on a new era, an era in which we potentially have the capability to protect ourselves from something like a dangerous hazardous asteroid impact," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division.