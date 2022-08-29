NASA’s Artemis Program: Why Are We Going to the Moon Again?

Artemis I, which won't have a crew on board, will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions with a long term goal of building human presence on the Moon.

The launch will use the 322 feet tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which NASA calls the most powerful rocket in the world. The rocket will propel the Orion Spacecraft, designed to meet the demands of human missions to deep space.

This mission's primary goals are to "demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II."

Orion will spend 42 days in space, travel over 2.1 million kilometers, and return to Earth by 10 October.