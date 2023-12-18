PKL 10: Ajith’s 16-Point Helped Jaipur Pink Panthers Defeat Patna Pirates

Defender Sajin Chandrasekar upped his game as the Pirates raced away with a 10-point lead at 13-3 in the 13th minute. Arjun Deshwal pulled off a brilliant raid to take out Krishan and Sajin Chandrasekar, but the Pirates still held the advantage at 14-7 in the 18th minute. Deshwal tried to reduce the gap between the two sides, but the Pirates' defence unit showcased top form. Sachin pulled off another raid in the 19th minute as the Pirates led 16-8 at the end of the first half.

Sandeep Kumar effected a couple of raids in the opening minutes of the second half as the Pirates continued to hold momentum at 18-10 in the 24th minute. Sachin carried out a brilliant raid and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat in the 26th minute. V Ajith Kumar took out Ankit and Sandeep Kumar to record a SUPER RAID, but the Pirates still stayed ahead at 22-15 in the 29th minute.