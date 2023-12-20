PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Rank 1; Check All Standings & Rankings

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League 10 began on 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams participating in the current PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan is at top position in the PKL 2023 Points Table. They won 4 and lost 1 out of all the 5 matches played so far. Bengal Warriors is at second spot in the standings table followed by Haryana Steelers. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the standings table after losing all the 5 matches played till date.