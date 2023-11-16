Press 1 For Digital Divide: Inside Rajasthan's Free Smartphone Scheme for Women

On a hot October afternoon The Quint met Rekha Kumari, Kali Kumari, and Amrita Kumari — all 13-year-old and students of class 9 enrolled in Kotra's village government school.

The three friends recently received smartphones distributed by the Rajasthan state government.

As they sat together inside Rekha's house taking maths lessons on YouTube, all three had their smartphones in their hands but only Rekha's phone worked.

"The phones we received came with a Vodafone sim card. Except Jio, no other sim card has network in this area," explained Kali. "Whenever we want to use the phone, we walk till we find a spot with network, else we come to Rekha's house," she added.

Rekha's parents, both daily wage workers, changed the Vodafone sim card with a Jio sim card.

"Before I got this phone, I used to take my father's phone. During the pandemic, three of us siblings had only one phone to study...I used to get the phone for one hour at night, after I finished other household chores. My younger sister and brother use this phone too but now we have two phones in our house," Rekha said.

As per a report by the Ministry of Education, more than 20,000 schools were closed across the country between 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 induced lockdown. Another study by think tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy stated that 43 percent children didn't have access to any schooling for upto 19 months (due to inaccessibility of digital modes of education or being enrolled in a school that did not offer digital education).