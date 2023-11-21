OnePlus 12 Launch Date In India: Smartphone To Debut On 4 December In India

Details about OnePlus 12 launch
(Image: thetechoutlook.com)
OnePlus is gearing up to celebrate its tenth anniversary by holding a big event on December 4 in Shenzhen, China. One of the key points will be the launch of the brand-new OnePlus 12. OnePlus 12 is ready to arrive soon in the market and succeed the current flagship model, OnePlus 11. The company has already confirmed some key specifications of its upcoming new model. The company OnePlus has recently confirmed several important camera details of the smartphone. Let's have a look at the specifications of the new smartphone- OnePlus 12.
This smartphone is not just about raw power; it's a visual treat with a ProXDR display that boasts a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.
OnePlus 12 is the first in China to sport a 2K resolution display to achieve the esteemed DisplayMate's A+ rating and also will feature Sony's LYT-808 primary sensor.
One of the key highlights of the OnePlus 12 is its 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, promising users an enhanced photography experience.
OnePlus had also teased that the upcoming flagship smartphone will come with a DisplayMate A+ rated X1 “Oriental Screen”.
It is also set to come with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box. OnePlus 12 will ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
The handset is also tipped to get a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide telephoto shooter expected to be the Sony IMX581.
It could pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.
