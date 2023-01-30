ADVERTISEMENT

Video of Ranbir Kapoor Throwing a Fan's Phone is From Oppo's Ad Campaign

A longer version available on Oppo India's Twitter shows Ranbir Kapoor gifting a new phone to the fan.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Video of Ranbir Kapoor Throwing a Fan's Phone is From Oppo's Ad Campaign
A clip of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor posing with a boy for a selfie and then throwing away his phone is going viral on the internet as a real incident.

Who shared the claim?: Media outlets such as The Economic Times, News 18, and News 9 have shared the video with a similar claim.

(Swipe right to view all the claims.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the article can be seen <a href="https://archive.is/OtLOr" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the article can be seen here.

    (Source: The Economic Times website/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/N9SP-MJ69" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the post can be seen here.

    (Source: News 18 Facebook/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be seen he<a href="https://archive.is/gaEL5" rel="nofollow">re</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the post can be seen here.

    (Source: News 9 Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

So, what really happened?: The video is a part of an advertisement campaign for a new product launched by Oppo India.

  • A longer version of the video available on the company's Twitter handle shows Kapoor gifting a new phone to the boy, who has been identified as Nainesh Karamchandani.

  • Karamchandani has also shared the video on his Instagram handle and clarified that the Rockstar actor didn't throw his phone.

What led us to the truth?: A keyword search led us to a longer version of the video uploaded on the official handle of Oppo India on 29 January.

  • The video shows Kapoor throwing the fan's phone away while others can be heard expressing their shock in the background.

  • Kapoor soon turns to a woman standing next to him, who gives him a new mobile phone.

  • The actor passes on the box to the Karamchandani, while people can be heard saying in Hindi "Naya phone" (New phone).

  • The longer version of the clip, along with its caption, suggests that it was a part of an advertisement campaign for a new product being launched by Oppo India.

  • Further, we found a post on Karamchandani's Instagram handle which confirmed that the entire incident was an act.

  • His post further said, "Ranbir hands a fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the new #OPPOReno8T."

On comparing one of the frames from the video uploaded by Oppo with one of Karamchandani's picture, we found that it was him who played the role of the 'fan' in the advertisement.

A comparison confirms that it was Karamchandani who was seen as a fan in the video.

(Photo: Instagram/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

The Quint has also reached out to Oppo for their inputs and the report will be updated as and when the response is received.

Conclusion: The video is a part of an advertisement campaign and is being falsely shared as a real incident on the internet.

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Oppo   Fact Check 

