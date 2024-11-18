Oppo Reno 13 Series Arriving on 25 Nov: Tipped Features and Specifications

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch date of its Reno 13 series in China. The company will unveil the new smartphones on 25 November at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The company announced the launch date through a Weibo post.

The launch event will also see the introduction of the Oppo Pad 3 and Oppo Enco R3 Pro TWS earphones. The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to include a base model and a Pro variant, succeeding the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. The company has revealed that the phones will be available in a Butterfly Purple colorway at launch, with other color options likely to be announced soon.