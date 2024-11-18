Oppo Reno 13 Series Arriving on 25 Nov: Tipped Features and Specifications

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oppo Reno 13 Series Arriving on 25 Nov: Tipped Features and Specifications

Oppo Reno 13 Series launching on 25 Nov with Butterfly Purple colorway and multiple storage options.

Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date.</p></div>
(Photo: Oppo)

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch date of its Reno 13 series in China. The company will unveil the new smartphones on 25 November at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The company announced the launch date through a Weibo post.

The launch event will also see the introduction of the Oppo Pad 3 and Oppo Enco R3 Pro TWS earphones. The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to include a base model and a Pro variant, succeeding the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. The company has revealed that the phones will be available in a Butterfly Purple colorway at launch, with other color options likely to be announced soon.

The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to launch globally in January 2025, according to tipster @chunvn8888 on X. The Reno 13 handsets may also arrive in India around that time.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo China e-store listing for the base Oppo Reno 13 reveals five RAM and storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

Oppo Reno 13 Series will be launched on 25 November 2024 in China.

Oppo Reno 13: Features and Specifications (Tipped)

  • Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset.

  • The handsets may support 16GB of RAM.

  • Runs on Android 15.

  • The base variant will be available in five storage configurations, including 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

