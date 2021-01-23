Enjoy a Premium Audio Experience with OPPO Enco X Earphones

OPPO has been a pioneer in the personal audio space for over a decade now. No wonder, their latest offering - OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones - has audiophiles all excited.

The highlight of OPPO Enco X earphones has got to be the Active Noise Cancellation feature. This means, you can enjoy your favourite music and podcasts without any interference. Created in association with Danish HiFi brand Dynaudio, these earphones give you a premium audio experience.

Once fully charged, the OPPO Enco X earphones go on for 25 hours non-stop. These earphones support wireless charging and are weather-proof, which means you can use them anytime, anywhere.

To know more about how these earphones take your audio experience to the next level, click on the pulsating icons in the following infographic.