Oppo K10 5G Launched With 5000mAh Battery: Price in India & Specifications

Oppo K10 5G smartphone launched in India on Wednesday, 8 June 2022. The smartphone is an expansion in company 'K' smartphones lineup. The launch event was live streamed online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Oppo India.

Oppo K10 5G smartphone will go on sale from 15 June 2022. Interested customers can purchase it online from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.