OPPO Find X8 Series Arriving on 21 November: Expected Features & Specifications

advertisement
OPPO has announced that its Find X8 series flagship smartphones will be launched globally on 21 November 2024, with an in-person event planned for Bali, Indonesia. The company also confirmed that the global launch will include the unveiling of the global version of its Android 15-based ColorOS 15 user interface.
The Find X8 series, already launched in China, comprises the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models. Both devices feature a camera system co-developed with Hasselblad and offer advanced features like AI Telescope Zoom technology, allowing users to zoom beyond 10x using software optimization. The Find X8 Pro, in particular, boasts the company’s first dual-periscope telephoto camera for global markets.
Design-wise, the Find X8 features a slim profile measuring 7.85mm in thickness and weighing 193g. It also features a 6.59-inch display with narrow, symmetrical bezels. The Find X8 Pro sports a larger 6.78-inch display with quad-curved glass on both the front and back.
Color options for the Find X8 include Star Grey and Space Black, both with a fingerprint-resistant diffuse finish, while the Pro model will be available in Space Black and Pearl White, the latter featuring a unique pearlescent pattern.
Beyond the hardware, OPPO's ColorOS 15 promises a host of new features and improvements, including redesigned animations and transitions, a new lock screen with 3D effects, and a "Direct Fluid Cloud" bar that expands from the camera cutout to display relevant information. The update introduces OPPO's new virtual assistant, "Super Xiaobu," with system-level interactions and a UI like Siri's, featuring a glowing border.
Following the global launch, the OPPO Find X8 series is expected to be available in India soon.
OPPO Find X8 Series will be launched globally on 21 November 2024.
A 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor.
16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 of storage.
The camera system includes a triple rear camera system, including 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
5910mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
Runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.
A 6.59-inch AMOLED, 2760x1256 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400.
16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
The camera system includes a triple rear camera system, including 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
5630mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
Runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)