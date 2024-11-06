Realme GT 7 Pro to Launch in India on 26 Nov: Expected Specifications & Features

advertisement
The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India on 26 November 2024 at noon, the company announced. This follows the phone's global debut, that took place on 4 November in China. The Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it the company's flagship model.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite, unveiled last month at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, will power the Realme GT 7 Pro, making it the first smartphone in India to feature this processor. The Realme GT 7 Pro will also leverage AI capabilities, including AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution.
Beyond the processor, rumors suggest the Realme GT 7 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch display with a 2,780 x 1,264 resolution and 120 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ is also likely. In terms of optics, the phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel lens, along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
A 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support is rumored to power the device. An in-display fingerprint sensor is expected for security.
The Realme GT 7 Pro succeeds the Realme GT 6, which launched globally and in India in June 2023. Further details about the Realme GT 7 Pro's pricing and availability in India will likely be released closer to the launch date.
