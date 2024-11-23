Oppo Find X8 Pro Launched: Know the Features, Price, and Specifications

advertisement
Oppo has launched its Find X8 Pro flagship smartphone in India, marking the return of the X series to the country after several years. Notably, previous models like the Oppo Find X7 Ultra did not launch in India. The device debuted alongside the Oppo Find X8 in Bali yesterday.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro boasts a range of flagship features, including a quad-camera setup powered by Hasselblad and a suite of new AI features. It is also the first phone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.
The quad-camera setup is one of the key highlights of the device. It features two telephoto lenses, a wide lens, and an ultrawide lens, offering greater versatility and focal length coverage than typical triple-camera setups on flagship phones like the Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro. The 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens with OIS and a focal length of approximately 73mm allows for detailed zoom shots. The second 50MP telephoto lens offers a 6x zoom, equivalent to a focal length of around 135mm. The main camera, a 50MP shooter, has a 23mm focal length, while the ultrawide lens is a 15mm focal length 50MP sensor.
Oppo has also incorporated several AI features to enhance the camera capabilities. These include AI algorithms that allow for detailed zoom shots even at extreme focal lengths, AI Clarity for enhancing zoomed-in shots, AI reflection removal, and AI Unblur for improving blurry images. AI Magic Eraser removes unwanted objects, while AI Reimagine transforms images into artistic, cartoon-like pictures.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device houses a 5910 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.
Other notable features include five years of OS updates and six years of security updates, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, dual SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and an IR blaster.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro is priced at Rs 99,999 for the sole 16GB/512GB variant. Various offers are available, including a 10 percent cashback on purchases made through Oppo’s online store, Flipkart, and other authorized retailers using select bank credit cards. No-cost EMI plans are also available for up to 24 months. Pre-bookings for the device are open until December 3rd, with early bird offers including an extra year of warranty and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 for old device trade-ins.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).