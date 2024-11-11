OPPO Find X8 Series Arriving on 21 November: Expected Features & Specifications

Design-wise, the Find X8 features a slim profile measuring 7.85mm in thickness and weighing 193g. It also features a 6.59-inch display with narrow, symmetrical bezels. The Find X8 Pro sports a larger 6.78-inch display with quad-curved glass on both the front and back.

Color options for the Find X8 include Star Grey and Space Black, both with a fingerprint-resistant diffuse finish, while the Pro model will be available in Space Black and Pearl White, the latter featuring a unique pearlescent pattern.

Beyond the hardware, OPPO's ColorOS 15 promises a host of new features and improvements, including redesigned animations and transitions, a new lock screen with 3D effects, and a "Direct Fluid Cloud" bar that expands from the camera cutout to display relevant information. The update introduces OPPO's new virtual assistant, "Super Xiaobu," with system-level interactions and a UI like Siri's, featuring a glowing border.

Following the global launch, the OPPO Find X8 series is expected to be available in India soon.