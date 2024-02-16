OpenAI Introduces ‘Sora’ To Create Videos From Text Prompts; Check Details Here

In another breakthrough into generative artificial intelligence, the maker of the popular AI platform, ChatGPT, has officially unveiled a new tool that will instantly make short videos in response to written information. It is important to note that the Microsoft-backed OpenAI's new text-to-video generator is named 'Sora'. White popular and massive tech giants like Google and Meta have revealed similar technology in the past, OpenAI has proved to be better in terms of quality. We have the latest details.

Interested people should know all the important updates about OpenAI's new text-to-video generator 'Sora'. You can use the brand-new AI tool to create videos after providing written commands. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the new update recently to a social media user. You must read till the end to know the features of the new AI tool.