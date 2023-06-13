OnePlus's First Folding Smartphone To Launch Before August 19; Details Here

OnePlus kept the buyers quite interested in the highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Fold. The smartphone will soon become a reality. According to a tipster, the company is all set to launch its first folding smartphone before August 19. Though the company has not officially confirmed the launch.

OnePlus Fold will compete with established players such as Samsung and Motorola in the market who have been in the foldable phone space for several years. As of now, there are no concrete details about the OnePlus Fold except a few details about the features.

With these partnerships and research and development, the OnePlus Fold is perfect to compete with its rivals, especially considering the hardware. Have a look at the expected features below.