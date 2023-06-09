Asus Zenfone 10 To Be Launched on 29 June: Features, Specs, Price, and More

The tech giant Asus has revealed the launch date of one of the most awaited smartphone, Asus Zenfone 10. The smartphone will be launched in the country on 29 June.

Prior to the official launch of the handset, the company shared some teaser videos on the Asus Zenfone 10 event landing page which gives an idea about the features and specifications.

There were rumours that the Asus Zenfone 10 will be a large phone. However, as per the company's tagline 'All on Hand', it is clear that the smartphone will be a compact phone and for one-hand usage.

Let us read about the expected features and specifications of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 10.