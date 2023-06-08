Porsche ‘Sports Car of the Future’ To Be Unveiled Today; Time & Expected Specs

Porsche had revealed earlier that it will be unveiling its new sports car on June 8. The launch of the new sports car is happening exactly 75 years after the German sports car maker got permission to sell the original 356 Roadster. The new model represents the "vision of the sports car of the future," which will play a role in Porsche's anniversary celebrations. The launch event will also be live-streamed from the Porsche Museum in Zuffenhausen.

It will be an hour-long event during an hour-long event during which lights, music, and choreography will be used to explore five themes: Heritage, Zeitgeist, Performance, Pioneering Spirit, and Dreams.

There's no official confirmation on the car that will make its debut today. The upcoming electric Porsche Boxster is an electric sports car that fits Porsche's vision of the future and since it is a roadster, it is perfect to ve revealed on the 75th birthday of the 1948 356 Roadster.