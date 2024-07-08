OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024: Date, Time, Live Streaming, and What to Expect

OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024: Tech giant OnePlus has confirmed that the Summer Launch Event will be held on 16 July 2024 in Milan, Italy at 6:30 pm IST. Several products are anticipated to be launched at the forthcoming OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024, including OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 2R, and more. However, the exact list of products is yet to be confirmed by the company.

Ahead of the launch event, several features and specifications of the forthcoming OnePlus Nord 4 have been doing round on the internet. Some of these include a 6.74-inch 1.5K 2.8D curved AMOLED 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC processor, 5500mAh battery, and more. Let us read about the details of OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 below.