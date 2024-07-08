OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024: Date, Time, Live Streaming, and What to Expect

advertisement
OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024: Tech giant OnePlus has confirmed that the Summer Launch Event will be held on 16 July 2024 in Milan, Italy at 6:30 pm IST. Several products are anticipated to be launched at the forthcoming OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024, including OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 2R, and more. However, the exact list of products is yet to be confirmed by the company.
Ahead of the launch event, several features and specifications of the forthcoming OnePlus Nord 4 have been doing round on the internet. Some of these include a 6.74-inch 1.5K 2.8D curved AMOLED 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC processor, 5500mAh battery, and more. Let us read about the details of OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 below.
The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will take place on 16 July 2024.
The OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 will start at 6:30 pm IST.
The OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 will be held in Milan, Italy.
Following is the list of products that are expected to be launched at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024.
OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Pad 2
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
OnePlus Watch 2R
The OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 will be live streamed on the official website of the company. For details, click here.
There have been a number of rumors about the impending OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone. The most popular of these rumors suggests that the next-generation Nord will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. Other speculated features of the Nord 4 include a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,150 nits and a resolution of 1.5K. The screen is expected to run on Android 14 out of the box and support 100W fast charging.
Rumors have also suggested that the Nord 4 will feature a rear dual camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The camera system is expected to offer at least 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. In terms of design, the Nord 4 is expected to feature a metal unibody with a sleek and minimalist look. It is likely to be available in a range of colors, including black, white, and blue.
The OnePlus Pad 2 and the OnePlus Watch 2R are also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Pad 2 is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Watch 2R may come with WearOS and a design similar to the Chinese version of the One Watch 2. However, the company might limit its features to eSIM support and NFC.
