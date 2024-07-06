Honor 200 Series Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Honor 200 Series Launch Date in India: The Honor 200 5G series is all set to launch in India on 18 July 2024. Two handsets, including Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G will make debut under the Honor 200 Series in the country. Ahead of the launch event, the company has confirmed some of the features and specifications of the upcoming Honor 200 5G Series such as quad-curved display, Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 operating system, and more. Honor 200 series will arrive as predecessor to the already available Honor 100 Series.

Honor 200 5G will be available in Moonlight White and Black colour options while as the Honor 200 Pro 5G will flaunt Ocean Cyan and Black colours. The company has still kept several specifications of the Honor 200 5G Series under wraps. Let us read about the launch date, features, specifications, and price of The Honor 200 5G Series below.